N.C. man stabbed dog to death, cut it in half with chainsaw, sheriff says

“This is the worst, isolated case of animal cruelty that I can recall. The suffering that the dog endured…it was like something out of a horror movie. This was just a heinous act from the beginning to the end. This was just down right, immorally wrong! The offender showed total disregard to his family and their love for ‘Tigger.’ This pet had the right to be home, not stolen, suffering and killed. I hope that peace and comfort will one day be obtained by the family who had to endure this tragic loss.”​