Mountain snowfall leads to early school dismissals

NEWLAND, NC (WBTV) - People in the mountains were expecting some snow to be mixed in with rain as a front was to move through the area Friday. They got more than expected.
As the forecasts changed, Avery County schools sent students home starting at 10:15 a.m., thinking there was time for all to get home before the snow hit.
As the buses started rolling out back and the children were meeting their parents out front, the snow started falling, and quickly.
Within a half hour, some secondary roads were covered. School officials ordered all buses, in the middle of their routes, to pull over to a safe area. Parents of children still on board were contacted to send someone to get them. They did.
Children whose parents could not be reached were taken home via four wheel drive trucks.
The snow kept falling until mid afternoon and then changed to rain as temperatures climbed above freezing.
In all, a couple of inches of snow fell by the time it stopped.
