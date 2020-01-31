Man charged with six counts of human trafficking after SWAT standoff in Charlotte

“The Human Trafficking Unit, which was created in 2016, is a joint task force between CMPD and Homeland Security, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and Federal Bureau of Investigation. This case is another example of how CMPD partners with additional law enforcement agencies to combat violent crime. CMPD will continue to prioritize community safety by identifying additional strategies, partnerships, and opportunities to prevent these crimes,” a press release from CMPD read.