Man charged with murder of high school student in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of a high school student in Kannapolis.
Police have charged 19-year-old Jermiah Howard with first-degree murder as a result of an investigation into the shooting death of 18-year-old Kevon Cousar.
Kannapolis police say they were called to a home on Cottage Road around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 where they found the victim, later identified as Cousar, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers attempted to provide life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.
The Kannapolis Police Department arrested Howard after he turned himself into police during an interview. He is being transferred to the Rowan County Jail where he will await his bail hearing and first court appearance.
Cousar was a senior at A.L. Brown High School. Students at the school told a WBTV reporter the mood was somber at school on the day of the incident.
“It’s hard to believe because I just saw him yesterday. It’s just sad I couldn’t see him in the hallway one last time,” said a friend, Kris Campbell.
Family friends who grew up with Cousar said they are thinking of his family right now and hope they get answers soon.
“Whoever did this, you ruined a family, you ruined a community," said Kasidy Hayden. "Like this is horrible. People loved this kid. He was so good in school and respectable to his family and to people all around him. Everyone who knew him fell in love with him, he was a good kid.”
Officials from Kannapolis City Schools provided a statement about Cousar’s death Thursday afternoon.
“The A.L. Brown family is grieving the loss of Kevon Cousar, and our hearts go out to his family and friends. We have extra counselors available to help any students or staff members during this difficult time. We’re offering individual counseling, and we have counselors available in the media center for anyone who wants to stop by during the day to receive additional support,” the statement read.
The Kannapolis Police Department requests anyone with additional information regarding this incident to call 704-920-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463 (CRIME). A reward is available for anyone providing information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) in this case.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.