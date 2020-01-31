Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Greg Olsen's playing days with the Carolina Panthers are over. The 34-year-old tight end announced on Twitter that he'll be leaving the team. He called it a mutual decision that followed a meeting with general manager Marty Hurney. Olsen has one year remaining on his contract and is due to cost $11.675 million against the salary cap in 2020. If the Panthers release him, they would be on the hook for $3.7 million in dead cap money. If he retires, the team could recoup that money. Olsen could try to continue playing or venture into broadcasting. He says he'll explore all options.