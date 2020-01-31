Greg Olsen surprises lucky fans with tickets to the Super Bowl

(WBTV) - Now former Carolina Panther Greg Olsen made some dreams come true Thursday when he surprised some lucky fans with tickets to the Super Bowl in Miami.
With the big game only days away, Olsen surprised fans at the Ticketmaster will-call in Miami. He gave two lucky fans tickets to the Super Bowl while taking pictures and having fun with the entire crowd.
After Thursday’s announcement that Olsen and the Panthers mutually agreed to part ways, Olsen went to spend some time with the fans who’ve made his career possible.
To win the tickets, fans in Miami had to follow Greg’s Instagram story for clues and figure out where he was heading next.
A recent survey conducted by Ticketmaster, actually showed how far some fans were willing to go for Super Bowl tickets.
- 35 percent would give up drinking for a year to attend the Super Bowl.
- 12 percent would give up sex for 12 months to see the big game.
- 7 percent would donate a kidney or leave their partner for tickets.
