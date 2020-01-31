First Alert: Wet and cold Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Low pressure, gathering along the Gulf Coast today will quickly make a turn to the north and head up the Carolina coast over the next 24 hours.
As a result, rain will quickly overspread the WBTV viewing area – from SW to NE – this morning and cover the entire area for the afternoon hours. There will even be a little wet snow mixing in over the mountains.
With clouds, rain and NE breezes blowing, many neighborhoods will struggle to move much out of the upper 30s to lower 40s. Again, get set for a wet and cold day!
The storm will slowly push away from the Carolina coast tonight, and so rain will move out this evening and partly cloudy conditions are expected overnight with lows in the 30s.
Saturday will bring a mixture of sun and clouds and a spotty shower still can’t be ruled out before sunshine returns on Sunday. Seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 50s are expected Saturday before a pronounced warm-up kicks in on Sunday when afternoon readings will push 60°.
Beyond the weekend, we’ll even run up into the upper 60s to near 70° Monday through Wednesday of next week, way above average for early February. We’ll start the workweek dry, but as we move deeper into the midweek period, more rain – perhaps even heavy downpours – will become more and more likely.
Hope you have a great Friday & weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
