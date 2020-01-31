First Alert Friday - more rain and snow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I hope you enjoyed the pretty day on Thursday because that all changes Friday with rainfall racing back into our region and yes, another round of snow heading toward the mountains. By late Friday night, another one to two inches of snow will likely be on the ground again in the mountains with the higher totals up around the peaks as usual.
East of the mountains, rain will be falling beginning early afternoon through late evening before sliding off to the east overnight. On average you should expect about a half inch of rainfall. An upper level low arrives behind Friday’s wave of rain and will be just enough to spark a few additional stray shower and snow showers in the high country.
Not only does all of this clear out on Sunday, but this will also mark the beginning of a warming trend as we expect to spend most of next week in the 60s.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
