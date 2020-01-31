Driver killed after dump truck trailer hits car in Lincoln Co., weather considered factor

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was killed after a trailer being towed by a dump truck slid across the road and hit a car in Lincoln County.
The incident happened on Bethel Church Road near Business 321 in Lincoln County Friday around 12:30 p.m.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.
Troopers say a dump truck towing a large flat-bed trailer was headed west on Bethel Church Road. As the truck entered a sharp curve, the trailer slid across the center line and hit a 2000 Nissan Maxima.
The driver of the Nissan, 48-year-old Thrana Charmane Frye, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers say the initial investigation indicates weather was a factor due to snowy conditions at the time of the collision.
Officials did not provide any other details about the incident.
