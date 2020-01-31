Driver killed after dump truck trailer hits car in Lincoln Co., weather considered factor

A driver was killed after a trailer being towed by a dump truck slid across the road and slammed into a car in Lincoln County. (Source: unsplash.com)
By WBTV Web Staff | January 31, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST - Updated January 31 at 4:34 PM

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was killed after a trailer being towed by a dump truck slid across the road and hit a car in Lincoln County.

The incident happened on Bethel Church Road near Business 321 in Lincoln County Friday around 12:30 p.m.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

Troopers say a dump truck towing a large flat-bed trailer was headed west on Bethel Church Road. As the truck entered a sharp curve, the trailer slid across the center line and hit a 2000 Nissan Maxima.

The driver of the Nissan, 48-year-old Thrana Charmane Frye, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the initial investigation indicates weather was a factor due to snowy conditions at the time of the collision.

Officials did not provide any other details about the incident.

