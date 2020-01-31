CMPD trying to find cigarette-stealing duo who robbed QT at gunpoint

Police are trying to identify these two people who robbed a QuikTrip at gunpoint on Jan. 30, 2020. (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff | January 31, 2020 at 10:30 AM EST - Updated January 31 at 10:30 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man and woman who robbed a local gas station for money and cigarettes at gunpoint Thursday.

The robbery happened around 7:45 p.m. at the QuikTrip on the 5700 block of N. Tryon Street, near Old Concord Road. Police say the duo went into the store, walked up to the counter and pulled out a gun. They got away with money and cartons of cigarettes.

One of the robbers is described as a thin, taller white female and the other is described as a black male with facial tattoos.

Anyone who recognized either person or has information about the robbery is urged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

