CMPD trying to find cigarette-stealing duo who robbed QT at gunpoint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man and woman who robbed a local gas station for money and cigarettes at gunpoint Thursday.
The robbery happened around 7:45 p.m. at the QuikTrip on the 5700 block of N. Tryon Street, near Old Concord Road. Police say the duo went into the store, walked up to the counter and pulled out a gun. They got away with money and cartons of cigarettes.
One of the robbers is described as a thin, taller white female and the other is described as a black male with facial tattoos.
Anyone who recognized either person or has information about the robbery is urged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.