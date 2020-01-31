Clemson looks to extend streak vs Wake Forest

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Wake Forest's Brandon Childress has averaged 14.9 points and 4.5 assists while Olivier Sarr has put up 12.5 points and 8.9 rebounds. For the Tigers, Aamir Simms has averaged 13.3 points and 7.6 rebounds while Tevin Mack has put up 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds.ACCURATE AAMIR: Simms has connected on 38.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last five games. He's also converted 74.1 percent of his foul shots this season.