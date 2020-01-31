Bradley Beal’s 34 points lead Wizards over Hornets 121-107

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) - Bradley Beal had 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists after he was snubbed for an All-Star selection, and the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-107.
Miles Bridges led Charlotte with 23 points. Terry Rozier had 21. The Hornets have lost nine of 10 and 15 of 18.
Beal failed to make the East team as a reserve in results that were revealed shortly before game time. He had been named to the All-Star Game the previous two years.
Thomas Bryant scored 21 points for Washington.
