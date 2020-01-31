Avery, Watauga County Schools close due to worsening weather conditions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Watauga and Avery County Schools are dismissing early Friday due to deteriorating weather conditions.
In Avery County, Newland Elementary School will dismiss at 10:15 a.m., Avery Middle School will dismiss at 10:30 a.m. and all other schools will dismiss at 10:45 a.m., the district says.
“Completion of all bus routes takes approximately 2 hours. Therefore, in an effort to ensure the safe return home of all students and staff, we must release at these times,” the Avery County Schools superintendent said.
Watauga High School will dismiss at 1 p.m. and K8 schools will dismiss at noon.
Those traveling in the area are urged to use extreme caution as conditions are expected to worsen throughout the afternoon. Staff will be released after the last child leaves campus.
