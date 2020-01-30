Wintry weather forces school delays in NC mountain counties

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Schools in the North Carolina mountain counties issued delays Thursday morning due to winter weather.
Avery County and Watauga County Schools are operating on a two-hour delay. Buses in Avery County will not travel on dirt roads, and the delayed opening will allow drivers to see more clearly, school officials say.
Watauga County Schools says buses will run limited routes.
“Please use extreme caution today, especially our student drivers as any wet areas my very likely be ice,” Avery County Schools said. “All 12 month employees report at the regular time. Ten month employees report at 9:00.”
