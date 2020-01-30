“We treasure each memory”: 132-year-old country store in York County closing doors Saturday

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The General Store that sits at a crossroads between Clover and Blacksburg has been a one-stop shop for decades.
“It’s always been a family store,” said Tammy McGill, who currently runs McGill’s Store in York County.
The store, on the corner of Hwy 161 and Hwy 55 in York, opened in 1888. The family-owned general store has become a staple for anyone travelling the country roads and looking for a bite to eat, a cold drink or just some friendly conversation around the old stove.
“This has been my life for a long time,” said Lauren McGill, who has worked in the store since she was in high school. “People come in with cool stories all the time. It’s heartwarming to know we touch so many people.”
According to the store’s Facebook page, the 132-year-old business will be closing Saturday.
“We treasure each memory that has been created around the old stove," said a Facebook post announcing the store closing. "The ones created around the tables in our dining room and store front, and we especially treasure the friendships we’ve developed as we’ve grown to know many so well over the years!”
The Facebook post soon had more than a thousand shares and hundreds of reactions and comments from the community saddened by the news that the store, affectionately known as the “Bethany Mall,” would soon be no more.
“We can’t compete with prices... We can’t buy it for what they sell it for,” says Tammy McGill. She says her community store can keep pace with bigger businesses moving into the area.
It’s clear that the old-fashioned general store will be greatly missed by anyone who ever had the pleasure, and the privilege, to stop in even for a moment and become a member of the McGill’s family.
“After all this time you become good friends with any age,” said Lauren McGill. “No matter if they’re two or 82.”
The McGill’s promise they won’t be leaving the community.
“We want to them them for the support... we’re just going to be in different capacity,” said Tammy McGill.
