SCDOT proposes three options to ease congestion at key I-77 interchange

“If you’re coming from the Lake Wylie or Tega Cay side, you will approach the interchange- at a signalized intersection, and you will start driving and be shifted over and start driving on what would’ve appeared to be the opposite approach,” said Mattox. “You’re going to be driving on the left side of the road and what that does is aids the left turn- which is a heavy turn movement particularly in the morning with people commuting toward Charlotte.”