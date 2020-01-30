Salisbury Sculpture Show announces 2019 award winners

Third Place goes to Charles Pilkey’s “Mesozoic Bench.” The sculpture is located on the front lawn of Livingstone College. This “bench” contrasts two presumably solid materials – stone and steel. At once figurative and primitive, the artist aims to evoke a forested landscape from the Mesozoic Era (252-66 million years ago) otherwise known as the “Middle Life” or “Age of Conifers.” The placement of the stones perched precariously on the steel “spines” gives character, gesture, and animation to an otherwise calm composition. The horizontal platform invites sitting and resting one’s head and back against materials not far from being mined from the earth, and yet those stones are quite familiar to us all. The work creates its own contemplative environment most likely drawn from the artists many years teaching in Japan.