Police Chief: Thelma’s owner warned more than once not to host party

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes said that Thelma Luckey, the owner of Thelma’s Down Home Country Cooking, was warned more than once not to host a party that took place on Saturday night. That party ended early Sunday morning when six people were shot and three others were hurt.
“Due to concerns about the prior incident, officers approached Thelma Luckey, the proprietor of the restaurant, on more than one occasion several days before the event, but the party proceeded as planned,” Stokes said. “We had some concerns about what might happen as far as some sort of dispute, but certainly had no knowledge or information that there was going to be a shooting that night."
The concerns were raised because of a dispute that occurred the last time a similar party was held at Thelma’s in August. Chief Stokes said a large police presence was required then "due to a large, disorderly crowd in the lot.”
Luckey and party host Dhestini Sturdivant, hired an off-duty Salisbury Police officer to be on the property for the party, starting at 9 p.m., with the party scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. The officer met with Sturdivant and Luckey once he arrived.
Several on-duty Salisbury officers and ALE were also in the parking lot. One person was cited for marijuana possession, another for having an open container of alcohol.
There was also a dispute between the host and patrons trying to get in the restaurant. Chief Stokes said that situation was handled prior to the shooting.
Sometime later, shots were fired inside the restaurant.
“The ensuing scene was extremely chaotic as patrons rushed to exit the building and breaking out the doors leading to the mall proper," Stokes said.
21-year-old Ryan Williams was the most seriously hurt.
“He had nothing to do with it, he was just there, wrong place, wrong time," said Quantaz Beverly. Beverly was at the party and is a friend of Williams.
Chief Stokes said that police put Williams in a patrol car and rushed him to the hospital because the chief says it was too dangerous for and ambulance to come to the restaurant.
“Officers located the most seriously injured victim and transported him in a patrol car to the emergency room. The victim was taken by patrol car due to the scene being so unstable and unsafe for EMS to enter and the obvious immediate need for medical attention. The officer’s actions likely saved the victim’s life by getting him to the ER quickly," Stokes said.
As patrons tried to leave, they smashed windows and glass doors to get out. Police now want to know if doors were locked, they ad the Salisbury Fire Department are investigating that possibility.
On Thursday during a press conference to announce a new football coach, Livingstone College Athletic Director Lamonte Massie-Sampson addressed the incident.
“Livingstone students weren’t doing anything wrong," Massie-Sampson said. "They just happened...it was a bad situation. I’m sure there are students at other campuses that were part of that situation and I’m sure they’re going through that same challenge as well.”
Livingstone President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins added that the mood on the campus was solemn, but that students and staff were pulling together to support each other.
Police want to hear from anyone with information on the shooting and they especially want to know if there is any more cellphone from the party. They say that can help them in finding the person responsible for the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-638-5333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
