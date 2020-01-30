One dead in southwest Charlotte apartment fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in an apartment fire in southwest Charlotte Wednesday night, officials say.
The fire broke out at an apartment off Rose Ridge Place near Pressley Road around 11 p.m.
Fire officials say an accidental cooking fire sparked the flames. It took firefighters around 18 minutes to control the fire.
The name of the person killed has not been released.
Firefighters say attempting to deprive flames of oxygen, with a dry pan or a towel, can help in a kitchen fire.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.