More snow in the mountains, no major issues

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday morning brought more snowfall across the North Carolina Mountains though, in most places, just an inch or so and it was gone and melted by afternoon.
Beech Mountain was one of the few areas where it stayed around. It’s the second snowfall this week there with about five inches total between the two.
In most years, that would be a minimal January total. Not this year. Locals say there has been more snow this week than any other week this winter.
Jim Greenwell and his wife came up to visit from the Tennessee mountains. He considers where he lives as snow country during most winters but this time around
“We had to come up to the top of Beech Mountain to find it,” Greenwell said.
Ski areas are doing well because the temperatures have been cold enough for snowmaking but many say getting some natural snow as well is what lures the most tourists up.
They are hoping to see more of it in the coming weeks, though forecasters predict another warmup in a few days.
