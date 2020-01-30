Mom arrested after 3-year-old found riding bike naked and alone at night in Gastonia

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A mother was charged after a toddler was found riding a bike naked down a street in the middle of the night, according to the Gastonia Police Department.
The 3-year-old child was found riding his bike on Union Road, near Forest Drive, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said the child did not know where he lived, so the Department of Social Services was called.
After investigating further, police arrested the child’s mother, 32-year-old Andrea Melinda Johnson, and charged her with child abuse and resisting arrest. Officials did not detail what led to the second charged.
Johnson was taken to the Gaston County Jail and placed under a $25,000 bond.
No further information has been released.
