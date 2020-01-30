Man with 15-plus prior arrests wanted for multiple crimes in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who has been arrested more than 15 times is wanted by Charlotte police.
CMPD is looking for Jamil Stafford, who is wanted for armed robbery, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.
Stafford was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.
On Wednesday, police say Stafford cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of Bilmark Avenue in Charlotte.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jamil Stafford, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3, call 911 or go to www.charlottecrimestoppers.com.
