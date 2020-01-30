Man charged with murder of two people found in car down embankment in Charlotte

According to an affidavit, a home where the cellphones last pinged for Joseph and Shannon was searched after their killing. The home appeared to be ransacked and had blood in several rooms and in the hallway, the affidavit says. Cellphones belonging to Joseph and Shannon were also found in the front yard of the home and the front door was unlocked. The two were found dead, both with a gunshot wound to the head, officials say. Police also reported finding .40 caliber discharged cartridge casings inside the vehicle, a Range Rover.