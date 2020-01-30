Man charged with murder of two people found in car down embankment in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police have charged 32-year-old Everett Connor for the murders of Asa Shannon and Siojvon Joseph.
On the morning of Saturday, Jan. 11, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a vehicle spotted down an embankment to discover the man and woman inside the car had been killed.
The call for service came in around 6:50 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atando Avenue, east of Statesville Avenue and Interstate 77. The victims were identified by police as 35-year-old Siojvon Joseph and Asa Shannon.
During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Connor as a suspect in this case. Connor was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and felony breaking and entering.
According to an affidavit, a home where the cellphones last pinged for Joseph and Shannon was searched after their killing. The home appeared to be ransacked and had blood in several rooms and in the hallway, the affidavit says. Cellphones belonging to Joseph and Shannon were also found in the front yard of the home and the front door was unlocked. The two were found dead, both with a gunshot wound to the head, officials say. Police also reported finding .40 caliber discharged cartridge casings inside the vehicle, a Range Rover.
This is an ongoing, active investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
