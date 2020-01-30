Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would require anyone using a cellphone while driving in South Carolina to not hold the phone in their hands appears to be dead for the year. The Senate Transportation Committee decided Wednesday to not vote on the bill. The bill would require anyone making a cellphone call to use a Bluetooth device or have the phone in a dock and use the speaker. It does not prohibit one swipe to get the function to work. Opponents of the bill said the state already has a distracted driving law. Supporters said that usually only kicks in after a crash and the bill would prevent wrecks.