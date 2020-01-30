Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA-GUN LAWSUIT
SC AG sues Columbia over alleged unconstitutional gun laws
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is suing the City of Columbia over gun laws it has adopted. Wilson filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the South Carolina Supreme Court, asking it to strike down the gun-related ordinances that he has called illegal in the past. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin told The State he has not reviewed the lawsuit, and would comment when he has read the court document. But previously, Benjamin says he respectfully disagreed with the attorney general office's opinion.
HANDS-FREE CELLPHONE
Ban on holding cellphones while driving likely dead in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would require anyone using a cellphone while driving in South Carolina to not hold the phone in their hands appears to be dead for the year. The Senate Transportation Committee decided Wednesday to not vote on the bill. The bill would require anyone making a cellphone call to use a Bluetooth device or have the phone in a dock and use the speaker. It does not prohibit one swipe to get the function to work. Opponents of the bill said the state already has a distracted driving law. Supporters said that usually only kicks in after a crash and the bill would prevent wrecks.
ELECTION 2020-TRUMP-EARLY STATES
Even with no major rival, Trump steps up early state effort
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to coast to victory in the first Republican primary contests of 2020, but that doesn't mean he's taking them for granted. Without a credible challenger, Trump's team sees the first elections beginning next week as a test of the Trump campaign’s organizing prowess. It is pouring resources into the contests, dispatching surrogates and staging presidential rallies. The goal is to put Democrats on notice and to demonstrate that Republicans are excited about supporting the president. Trump’s campaign views Monday's Iowa caucuses and the Feb. 11 New Hampshire primary as a challenge to meet sky-high expectations and an opportunity to flex political strength.
RACIST STORE REDEEMED
Pastor's fight against KKK becomes movie that may aid battle
LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — A pastor in South Carolina wants to make a shrine of reconciliation out of a store that once sold racist merchandise and had a museum to the Ku Klux Klan. The story of how the Rev. David Kennedy obtained historic theater building that housed The Redneck Shop in Laurens is told in a soon-to-be-released movie called “Burden.” It tells how a former KKK leader sold the building to Kennedy after the pastor fed him and found him a place to live when he fell on hard times. Now 101 Studios which is releasing the movie is helping to raise money to fix the old theater.
BAR SHOOTING-SOUTH CAROLINA
College student confirmed as 3rd fatality in SC bar shooting
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina coroner's office confirms an 18-year-old has died from wounds suffered in a bar shooting that killed two others and injured three more. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee's office told news outlets Garrett Bakhsh, of Hampstead, Maryland, was among those shot around 2 a.m. Sunday at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville. The office confirmed Wednesday that Bakhsh had died from his wounds. A student athlete profile on the university's website showed he was a freshman attending nearby Coker University. Authorities identified 21-year-old Dicaprio Collins and 29-year-old Bryan Robinson as the two other fatalities. Two suspects have been charged. Police haven't said what motivated the shooting.
EDUCATION OVERHAUL
Teachers return to SC Statehouse to push education reform
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Hundreds of teachers have returned to the South Carolina Statehouse to add their voices to a debate on education reform. More than 100 teachers took the day off Wednesday to talk to lawmakers and attend meetings. The teachers' presence was organized by the grassroots organization SC for Ed. The same group organized a rally of more than 10,000 people in support of teachers last year, prompting several school districts to close for the day. SC for Ed organizers say they will only hold a rally this year if lawmakers fail to take action on their goals. Those include reducing standardized tests, a pay raise and passing a bill of rights for teachers.