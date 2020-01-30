Homeless in Charlotte counted by volunteers in the county

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Right now in Mecklenburg county there are 3,569 people experiencing homelessness, according to county data.
County leaders say homelessness is not an issue that’s going away, so every January volunteers take part in the Point-In-Time Count by going out in the community to survey Charlotte’s homeless population and pass out items to help keep them warm.
Thursday morning, hundreds of volunteers hit the streets.
Many of the volunteers say they pass homeless people on the street frequently and say they feel hopeless to help make anything better.
But Thursday, with the Point-In-Time survey, those volunteers were able to take real steps to help.
They went around different parts of the city, starting at 4 a.m. in the cold, to physically count each homeless person they found and ask them survey questions to find out what’s going on in our county.
The most surprising thing volunteers said they found is many homeless people do have jobs.
County leaders say a common misconception is that they’re on the streets because of mental illness or substance abuse. However, survey volunteers said many homeless people say they can’t afford rent in Charlotte, so they live on the street.
Rick Thurmond works in uptown and passes homeless people frequently. He says meeting many of them Thursday changed his perspective on the issue of homelessness.
“That could be any one of us. The different stories I heard today prove that. We’re all humans. Now I know a little more about how at least some of our neighbors came to be in that situation. Each person I talked to would like a roof over their heads,” said Thurmond.
The numbers collected Thursday are reported back to HUD who will then make decision about how much funding and types of help to give the county.
