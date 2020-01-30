First Alert: Wet end to the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a bubble of high pressure around for today and early Friday, we will dry out again before yet another storm system throws showers our way late Friday and Friday night.
Before the rain arrives, we’ll enjoy some sunshine today with seasonal readings not far from 50°. With the rain chance inching up, we’ve declared a first alert for late Friday as a heads up that rain may impact your plans. Friday will be a chilly day with afternoon readings only getting back to the upper 40s.
As this next system rolls out of the Gulf Coast region and up the Carolina coast, the heaviest rain – perhaps an inch or more – likely falls south of I-85, while amounts will likely be considerably lower across the mountains and foothills.
Saturday will start will lingering clouds and a spotty shower before sunshine returns on Sunday. Seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 50s are expected Saturday before a pronounced warm-up kicks in on Sunday when afternoon readings likely push 60°.
Beyond the weekend, we’ll even run up into the mid to upper 60s Monday through Wednesday of next week, way above average for early February.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.