First Alert: Rain returns Friday, but exits by the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After an early morning bout with winter weather in the mountains and light rain in the Piedmont, we’re now dry under sunny skies. But saver the sunshine while it lasts, because it will be short-lived.
In fact, a First Alert has been declared for Friday as a storm system moves northeast through the Carolinas as the workweek comes to a close.
Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 50s this afternoon before failing to the upper 30s Friday morning. We'll start the morning with mostly cloudy skies before scattered showers work their way in from west to east across the WBTV viewing area into the afternoon and evening hours.
Clouds and rain will keep high temperatures in the 40s for majority of the day Friday.
Rain showers will become more intense throughout the latter part of the day, but these storms should not turn severe. Anticipate the heaviest and most robust storms cell south and east of the I-85 corridor.
Showers will likely fade before sunrise Saturday,giving way to a mostly sunny and warm weekend. High temperatures will soar to the 60s as we start the first week of February.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
