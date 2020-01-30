First Alert night for mountain snow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A storm system moving along the Gulf Coast overnight will hit us with spotty light rain overnight and periods of snow in the country. The highest elevations could once again see a light accumulation, perhaps an inch or so. The populated areas around Boone and Blowing Rock will see less snow, anywhere from a dusting to a half inch.
East of the mountains from the foothills into the Catawba Valley don’t be shocked if you see some snowflakes mixed into some patchy light rain moving through overnight and toward daybreak Thursday. Temperature will never drop to freezing overnight, so there’s no chance of accumulation outside of the mountains.
Overall Thursday will see fair skies and seasonal temperatures during the day around our region, but rain races back into the picture later on Friday and bringing another round of weekend snow for the mountains. Looks like a good ski weekend up there; take advantage because a warming trend returns next week.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
