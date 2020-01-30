As family prepares to re-open Brooks’ Sandwich House, community fundraisers continue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Brooks family is working hard to re-open the famous sandwich house – cleaning things up, and putting up tents.
A Charlotte apparel company is working hard, too.
“Just how hard the Brooks family is working to get ready for Saturday, and everything they’ve been through, if I can stay up for a few hours and just work my butt off, no problem,” JD Harris says.
Harris owns Glory Days Apparel, and has stayed up, creating $6,000-worth of t-shirts, and counting.
“I think I have four more boxes and two rolling bins full,” he says, sorting the several boxes in the back of his work vehicle.
The design of the shirt features a checkerboard pattern.
“We took inspiration from the sign on the door, and then their menu,” he says.
The phrase printed on the shirt reads, “Too Blessed to be Stressed,” the motto Scott Brooks used to say. He was shot and killed one day opening the restaurant, last month.
“It’s awful,” Harris says. “You never want to hear something like that on the news, or what’s going on.”
Harris heard about the Brooks family’s donation of land for Habitat for Humanity, and was inspired.
“That kind of gave me the idea,” he says. “Okay, what if we can do something to help carry on his legacy but continue on his mission with what they were doing with Habitat.”
It is all about a connection in the neighborhood - small businesses, supporting each other.
“I just get that vibe with them and they’re family,” he says. “And it’s something I really gravitated towards.”
Proceeds from the t-shirt will go to Habitat for Humanity. They can be ordered at the Glory Days Apparel website. Harris is also selling them at the restaurant’s re-opening Saturday, which will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will also be a fundraiser held at breweries in the NoDa neighborhood. Beginning in late February, breweries in the neighborhood will all sell a “Too Blessed to be Stressed” brew in their tap rooms.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.