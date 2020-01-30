Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify peeping Tom in east Charlotte community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify a peeping Tom suspect in east Charlotte.
Police say a man has been targeting a home in the Coventry Woods neighborhood. The community is just minutes away from Independence Blvd.
The most recent incident happened around 2 a.m. last Saturday morning. Surveillance video shows a man lurking around a home and peering into one of the windows.
A woman who lives in the home spoke to WBTV under the condition of anonymity.
“It’s very unnerving. It’s terrifying. It’s giving an identity to the monster in the closet,” said the woman.
She said the suspect has been trying to get into her home over the past few months and the security scares have started to impact her quality of life.
“I don’t feel like I can enjoy a beautiful day like today and open my windows and let my cat sit in the windows and clean my house and listen to music and enjoy an open window with some clean, crisp air because I am being watched. Someone is trying to get into my home,” explained the woman.
Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers said police are not sure if the suspect has only been targeting one home.
“We’re not sure what his background is. We have no idea who he is, but things like this tend to lead to more dangerous crimes,” said Johnson.
The detective said police are hoping that because they have video of the man, someone in the neighborhood will be able to identify him. The victim is hoping her neighbors will help keep tabs on what’s happening in Coventry Woods.
“Be aware of what’s in your community. Look after one another. Look out for yourselves and be aware. It’s in our neighborhood. It’s happening to someone you know and it’s me, your neighbor,” said the woman.
The suspect is described as having dark hair, a darker complexion, strong eyebrows, high cheekbones, a large nose, close cut hair that is very wavy and tousled. He is believed to be around 5’7” to 5’10” with a slender build.
Anyone with information about the peeping Tom is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.