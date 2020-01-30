Coach found not guilty of allowing, watching fight between young boys, sources say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Sources say a coach with Power Cross Ministries in Salisbury was found not guilty of allowing and watching two young boys fight.
The investigation began in Sept. 2019 when the mother of a 10-year-old boy told police her son was beaten up by an 11-year-old boy while they were both attending activities offered by Power Cross.
Shegog faced charges of misdemeanor child abuse in Nov. 2019.
On Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, sources say Shegog was found not guilty in Rowan County Criminal District Court.
There is no word on Shegog’s current status with Power Cross Ministries.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.