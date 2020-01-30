CMPD requests SBI to investigate after man in custody dies, family demands transparency

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has requested the State Bureau of Investigation conduct an independent investigation after a a man suffered a serious medical emergency while in police custody and later died from his injuries.
CMPD said the subject of the investigation, identified as 41-year-old Harold Easter, was taken into custody around 11:40 a.m. Thursday after officers say they saw him participate in an alleged drug transaction. When he was arrested, police say, Easter had cocaine and marijuana on him.
While being interviewed and going through the booking process, Easter began experiencing what CMPD described as a life-threatening medical emergency and lost consciousness.
Officers began giving medical aid and called for Medic, who transported Easter to a nearby hospital. Easter died Sunday morning.
Easter’s family and friends held a press conference outside of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Metro Division station, where he was taken after his arrest, asking for transparency about what happened during his arrest and answers about whether officers’ actions could have led to this death.
The five officers involved are on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing. This is all standard operating procedure after any in-custody death.
CMPD’s Homicide Unit was investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, but after consulting with Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather and Easter’s family, the department said they requested the SBI conduct an independent investigation.
