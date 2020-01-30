Charlotte Mecklenburg Library honors Kobe Bryant with suggested reads

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Kobe Bryant began his career by first being drafted to the Charlotte Hornets, but a draft-day trade would instead send him to a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, Jan. 26. John, Alyssa, and Keri Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah and Payton Chester, and Ara Zobayan were also killed in Sunday’s helicopter crash in California.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is honoring Kobe Bryant’s legacy with suggested reads that explore the “Mamba Mentality.”
One of the books listed is The Mamba Mentality, written by Kobe Bryant himself. A full list of the suggested reads is here,
