Black Gold – African American gold miners in North Carolina Black History Month tour in Cabarrus County

In telling the slavery story of eastern Cabarrus County through the 19th century, Reed Gold Mine will share its importance in the greater North Carolina narrative. “Black Gold” provides the opportunity to connect with people and fill an educational need extending beyond one month on the calendar. The story of the discovery of gold is important at Reed Gold Mine, but it is not the only story to be told. “Black Gold: North Carolina Slavery and Reed Gold Mine” is $2 per person age eight and older; children ages seven and under can tour for free. Tours begin at 1 p.m. each Saturday in the visitor center.