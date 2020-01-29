Winthrop University selects George Hynd as interim president

“We knew we wanted an academic leader with previous experience as a public university president to serve in an interim position, and trustee discussions with members of the Winthrop community confirmed additional desired characteristics as well, including a strong academic background; experience in problem solving; South Carolina public college experience; knowledge of accreditation—ideally SACSCOC; experience dealing with athletics at a non-football school (Division I); knowledge of master planning, strategic planning, and how to combine academic and facility needs; knowledge of budget development and planning; and fundraising experience. After reviewing applications and talking to a diverse group of candidates, I’m pleased to say that George Hynd fulfilled most all of the criteria voiced by our campus community and that he strongly desires an interim role to assist Winthrop as we plan for our future,” McCall said.