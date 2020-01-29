Winthrop University selects George Hynd as interim president

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Winthrop University has selected George W. Hynd to serve as interim president. The Winthrop Board of Trustees will vote on his appointment during a Friday morning meeting.
In a press release Wednesday afternoon, the school says Hynd has had a distinguished administrative career in higher education serving at several national and regional institutions and as a distinguished research professor. Most recently, Hynd was the interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and interim provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Hynd served as president of Michigan’s Oakland University, a public research university with an enrollment of 20,000 students, from 2014-17. Prior to that, from 2010-14, he was provost and executive vice president of academic affairs at the College of Charleston.
Hynd’s selection follows the resignation of Daniel F. Mahony who served the university since July 2015 and wraps up an accelerated search for an interim who met criteria identified by current trustees, senior leadership, faculty, staff and students as important for a new leader to possess, according to Board of Trustees Chair Glenn McCall.
“We knew we wanted an academic leader with previous experience as a public university president to serve in an interim position, and trustee discussions with members of the Winthrop community confirmed additional desired characteristics as well, including a strong academic background; experience in problem solving; South Carolina public college experience; knowledge of accreditation—ideally SACSCOC; experience dealing with athletics at a non-football school (Division I); knowledge of master planning, strategic planning, and how to combine academic and facility needs; knowledge of budget development and planning; and fundraising experience. After reviewing applications and talking to a diverse group of candidates, I’m pleased to say that George Hynd fulfilled most all of the criteria voiced by our campus community and that he strongly desires an interim role to assist Winthrop as we plan for our future,” McCall said.
If approved by trustee vote, Hynd will be formally announced at noon on Friday, and will serve from March 1, 2020, to June 30, 2022.
