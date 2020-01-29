Winget Park Elementary hosts Special Olympics competition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The competition was on for the Special Olympics at Winget Park Elementary.
The school hosted dozens of bowlers Tuesday, in the hopes of competing in the Summer games in Raleigh.
When the kindergarten students learned about the opportunity, they worked hard to make maps for the school and welcome the athletes for their big day.
The students then handed out awards they made for the athletes. Kindergarten students had designed custom stickers and awards for the student-athletes and cheered them on.
Teachers say the project-based learning activity has been very rewarding for the students and staff.
