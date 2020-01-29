Virginia Senate OKs undoing GOP-backed abortion restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Senate approved legislation Wednesday that would undo restrictions on abortion put in place when Republicans controlled the legislature.
The new Democratic majority voted to roll back requirements that included a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion, as well a requirement that women seeking an abortion undergo an ultrasound and counseling.
The 20-20 vote came after about an hour of debate.
Sen. Joe Morrissey split with fellow Democrats and joined all the chamber’s Republicans in voting against the measure.
Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who presides over the Senate, broke the tie.
The House has passed a similar measure. Each chamber still must pass the other’s version.
