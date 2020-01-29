Stewart-Haas NASCAR drivers reflect on Charlotte Motor Speedway in 60th anniversary year

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The most famous sports venue in the Charlotte area is celebrating a big anniversary this year. Charlotte Motor Speedway is now in its 60th year of providing thrills to race fans who come from all over the world to see the action on 1.5 mile superspeedway in Concord. The track means a lot to fans, but also to drivers.
For 60 years it has been a place that NASCAR drivers have come to love…for most, it’s close to home.
“Charlotte is a special place to me just because when I was a kid and would go go-kart racing, I would come up here and race at that ¼ mile dirt track and ¼ mile asphalt track behind and always dreamed about ‘man what would it be like to be able to race at the big track," said Aric Almirola. “We race 38 races a year and there’s only 2 of them that are home games at Charlotte Motor Speedway. That’s really nice when we can sleep in our own bed, wake up race day, drive to the racetrack and go race.”
It’s also a place rich in history where success can propel drivers into the sport’s higher reaches.
“I feel like if I definitely didn’t win that race I wouldn’t be sitting here now, so that was a huge deal for my career to win that day and obviously a day I will never forget," said NASCAR driver
Chase Briscoe was the first driver to ever win a race on the ROVAL.
“That whole weekend I really struggled until the race started, like you were saying, I was super happy in Victory Lane, that was really kind of the turning point I felt like," Briscoe added.
Kevin Harvick says it was hard for him at first to run at CMS. It took 10 years before he won his first Coke 600.
“Early in my career I have a tough time figuring out what I needed to do at Charlotte Motor Speedway," Harvick said.
CART But figure it out he did, scoring his first CMS win in the Coke 600 in 2011.
“It’s become one of those races that I circle every year as a week, couple of weeks that I really enjoy spending time at home and spending time at the track," Harvick added.
“I mean, you got the best of both worlds, you come there for the spring race and you watch the Coke 600 and then you come back and it’s the entirely different unique race that’s even unique to us," said Clint Bowyer.
The speedway has been rolling out plans for the 60th anniversary celebration, including a pre-race concert with country music star Chris Janson, and ticket specials for upcoming events.
