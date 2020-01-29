Stewart-Haas NASCAR drivers reflect on Charlotte Motor Speedway in 60th anniversary year

“Charlotte is a special place to me just because when I was a kid and would go go-kart racing, I would come up here and race at that ¼ mile dirt track and ¼ mile asphalt track behind and always dreamed about ‘man what would it be like to be able to race at the big track," said Aric Almirola. “We race 38 races a year and there’s only 2 of them that are home games at Charlotte Motor Speedway. That’s really nice when we can sleep in our own bed, wake up race day, drive to the racetrack and go race.”