State takes action against American Airlines subsidiary after worker death at CLT airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Hannah Smoot/Charlotte Observer) - The North Carolina Department of Labor is citing Piedmont Airlines, a regional subsidiary of American Airlines, with a penalty of $19,600 in its investigation of Kendrick Hudson’s death at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Hudson, a 24-year-old baggage handler for Piedmont Airlines, died last August after the baggage tug he was driving overturned. Police say Hudson had swerved to avoid a piece of luggage on the tarmac.
Hudson’s parents, Erika Vernon and Leon Hudson, have recently filed a lawsuit against American Airlines and the city of Charlotte.
The Labor Department cited the airline for three “alleged serious violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina,” according to department spokeswoman Natalie Bouchard.
The company has 15 days from receipt of the citation to contest the penalty with the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission of North Carolina.