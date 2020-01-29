Police trying to identify second suspect in Hickory murder case

The Hickory Police Department is trying to identify this man who they say is connected to the murder of 23-year-old Andres Osvaldo Moscotte. (Source: Hickory Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff | January 29, 2020 at 1:33 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 1:34 PM

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say was involved in the murder of a man who was shot and killed outside his Hickory home.

The Hickory Police Department released surveillance videos of the man on Wednesday. They show a black male in a jean jacket with a dark hood and dark toboggan inside a store. Police have not said how the man may be connected to the case.

Police were searching for 22-year-old Jalen Jakee Witherspoon in connection with the case. Witherspoon, who was considered to be armed and dangerous, turned himself in Sunday morning and was served with a warrant for first-degree murder. He’s being held in the Catawba County Jail under no bond.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. at a home on 22nd Street NE, near Highland Avenue. According to the report, the girlfriend of the victim - identified as 23-year-old Andres Osvaldo Moscotte - told police that Moscotte had walked outside to speak to someone.

She looked outside and saw Moscotte talking to a stocky black male with dark clothing and a dark-colored mask covering his nose and mouth. When it sounded like the two were fighting, the girlfriend locked herself in a bedroom.

She told police she then heard at least two people come into the house for a brief time before they left. Once they were gone, she left the bedroom and found Moscotte lying in the front yard with a gunshot wound.

Moscotte’s car was missing from the driveway, the report states, but was found crashed on D Avenue SE a short time later.

Police say it appears the suspect knew Moscotte and “targeted him for a robbery.”

Anyone with information related to identity of the man in the surveillance photos or the shooting should call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

