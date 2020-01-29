Police in Gaston County searching for missing woman

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has been missing for four days.
Joy Shannon Ziebart, 38, was last seen on Saturday, January 25. Police have not released any information about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, but took to Facebook to ask for help locating her.
Ziebart is described as a white female, 5′2″ tall and 125 lbs., with several tattoos on her forearm. She was last seen wearing black Adidas sweatpants and a blue jacket.
Anyone who sees Ziebart or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Det. Hanline with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3377.
