NC health officials give update on spread of the Coronavirus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While there’s no confirmed cases, the NC DHHS says they’re still closely monitoring the Coronavirus.
On Wednesday, the agency announced they would no longer be disclosing information about people being evaluated for the virus. If someone tests positive, the number of confirmed cases will be added to the state’s website.
News quickly spread last week after a person arriving at Raleigh Durham International Airport was transported to Duke University Hospital and tested for the virus. The patient ultimately tested negative for the Coronavirus and was reportedly in good health.
The first case in the US was announced on January 21 in Washington; to date, there’s only been five confirmed cases in the US.
North Carolina officials say the risk to the general public is considered low at this time. No additional precautions are recommended, but officials say hand washing, covering your mouth and nose when you couch or sneeze and avoiding people who are sick are the best ways to prevent the spread of other respiratory infections, including the flu.
People who have questions or concerns related to the virus can call 866-462-3821 for more information. There are also resources available on the DPH website
