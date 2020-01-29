Mild winter in the NC mountains, even with snowfall expected overnight

NEWLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second time this week, some snow is expected in the North Carolina mountains.
In most years, that would be a normal winter pattern for the last week of January. But this year has been different.
“As far as snowfall, it’s been kind of lean,” says the Department of Transportation’s County Highway Maintenance Engineer Travis Henley.
While there have been several small snowfalls, including an inch or so on Monday, for the most part this winter has not had any major issues yet. The school system has had eight snow days so far. Last year by this time 15 days had been missed.
With makeup days already built into the calendar, seniors say there’s a chance they still could graduate on time, or close to it, this year.
Even so, people like Gary White on Beech Mountain say there’s plenty of time for winter to make its mark.
“We’re not done yet," he said, "no.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.