Middle school staff member put on leave after allegation of student assault in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a middle school staff member has been put on leave after an allegation of a student assault in Lancaster County.
According to an official with Lancaster County Schools, the staff member was put on paid administrative leave at South Middle School in Lancaster after an allegation was made by a student that the staff member allegedly physically assaulted the student Tuesday.
According to an incident report, the staff member and student appeared to have been involved in some sort of altercation in the hallway of the school.
No charges have been filed and the accusations have not been substantiated by law enforcement officials.
