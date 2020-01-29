Man wearing fake mustache tries to rob Belmont bank

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Belmont Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery at First Horizon Bank on Wilkinson Boulevard.
Officers say at 3:16 p.m. on Jan. 28, a man tried to go into the bank wearing a dark colored jacket, khaki pants, glasses and a baseball cap. He was wearing a fake mustache and goatee, and police believe he is in his mid to late 40’s.
They say the man handed a note to an employee just outside the entrance of the bank that had the word “robbery” on it. The employee went inside and locked the doors. The person drove off in an older dark blue Honda CRV.
It is similar to other robberies and attempted robberies in the area in January, though police have not linked the cases.
Anyone with information should call Detective Angela Spataro with the Belmont Police Department at 704-829-4082.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.