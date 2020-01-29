Man suffers cut to head after being attacked in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man suffered a cut to his head after being attacked with a weapon in Kings Mountain.
The incident happened on Second Street on Wednesday. Kings Mountain Police responded to the area in regards to a suspicious person.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering a cut to his head. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Officers later learned that the man was attacked with a weapon by a suspect who fled the area before officers arrived.
Through the investigative process, police secured warrants for Eugene Francis Buckley IV for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Police say this is still considered open and is actively being investigated. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact detectives at 704-734-0444.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.