Man arrested in Charlotte, charged in Rock Hill shooting that led to SWAT situation

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested more than a month after a shooting in Rock Hill that led to a SWAT situation in early December, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.
The shooting happened before 1 p.m. on December 5 on Jefferson Avenue. Police say a 49-year-old man was found shot in the chest, sitting on the front porch of a home. He was rushed to a Charlotte hospital with very serious injuries.
Shortly after the shooting, a SWAT situation took place near the intersection of Brownstone Road and Finley Road, just east of Heckle Boulevard, about seven minutes away from the shooting scene. According to WBTV’s news partners the Rock Hill Herald, the SWAT situation was related to the initial shooting call.
Around 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported that the suspect had fled the scene and was still on the loose but that the SWAT situation had been addressed.
Nearly a month later, on January 13, police said Nathaniel James Campbell III, 24, was arrested in Charlotte in connection to the shooting. On January 28, he was extradited back to Rock Rill and served warrants for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Investigators have not released a possible motive for the shooting or said what evidence led to Campbell being named as a suspect.
Anyone with further information about the case should call the Rock Hill Police Department.
