Mack, Clemson rally past Syracuse for 71-70 victory

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Tevin Mack had a carer-high 32 points and Clyde Trapp hit a go-ahead driving layup with 2.5 seconds left as Clemson rallied from 10-points down in the second half to defeat Syracuse 71-70 on Tuesday night.
Mack is a grad transfer who played at Texas and Alabama before joining the Tigers this year. He had 23 points in the second half during the comeback for Clemson. Mack also had a game-best 10 rebounds as the Tigers ended Syracuse’s five-game win streak.
Buddy Boeheim and Elijah Hughes had 22 points each for the Orange.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)