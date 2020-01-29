Lincoln County man facing additional child sex charges

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County man accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl is facing additional child sex abuse charges.
Donnie Harris Lane, 53, was charged in April 2019 with statutory rape and indecent liberties with a minor. He was additionally charged with felony statutory rape for a related case and indicted.
Wednesday, deputies announced new charges against Lane in relation to the April 2019 incident.
Lane turned himself in on charges of felony first-degree kidnapping, felony sexual activity and felony child abuse involving a sex act. He was placed under a $150,000 unsecured bond, fingerprinted and released.
