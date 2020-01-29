Lane of I-77 closed for hours after Amazon Prime truck crashes, spills packages

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A lane of I-77 northbound was closed Wednesday after an Amazon Prime truck crashed, spilling packages on the side of the interstate.
The wreck happened before 9:30 a.m. on near Exit 45 to Amity Hill Road, near Statesville. Department of Transportation officials said the right lane of I-77 would be closed for some time, but was expected to reopen by 3 p.m.
Officials have not said what may have led to the crash, but from WBTV’s Sky3 workers could be seen on the side of the interstate picking up multiple packages thrown from the heavily-damaged truck.
Motorists were urged to avoid the area if possible by taking Exit 45 (US-21) and continuing north. Then follow US-21 North for seven miles before turning right onto US-70 East, which you can follow to re-access I-77 North.
Troopers have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.
